Most Expensive Things Owned by Virat Kohli

Mumbai: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli continues to dominate off the field with a lifestyle that mirrors his status as one of the world’s wealthiest athletes. From multi-crore real estate to rare supercars and ultra-exclusive watches, Kohli’s collection showcases his penchant for luxury. Here’s a look at some of the most expensive assets he owns:

Multi-Crore Properties

1. Gurugram Mansion (Rs 80 crore):

Located in DLF Phase-1, Kohli’s palatial bungalow features a private pool, personalized bar area and opulent interiors.

2. Mumbai Apartment (Rs 34 crore):

His sea-facing residence in Worli’s Omkar 1973 Towers ranks among Mumbai’s most premium celebrity homes.

3. Alibaug Villa (Rs 32 crore):

Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma also own a luxury holiday villa in Alibaug, crafted with imported stone and exquisite marble.

High-End Car Collection

Kohli’s garage houses some of the world’s most desirable machines:

Bentley Continental GT – Rs 4.04 crore

Bentley Flying Spur – Rs 3.41 crore

Audi R8 LMX – Rs 2.97 crore

Audi R8 V10 Plus – Rs 2.72 crore

Range Rover Vogue – Rs 2.11 crore

Audi A8L W12 – Rs 1.87 crore

Rare Watch Collection

The cricketer’s wristwear often grabs attention for its staggering price tags and exclusivity:

Rolex Daytona Rainbow – Rs 4.6 crore

Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar – approx. Rs 2 crore

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak – Rs 1.2 crore

Major Business Investments

Beyond cricket, Kohli has built a strong business portfolio:

Co-owner of fashion brand Wrogn

Founder of One8 Commune , a luxury restaurant chain

Strategic investor in the World Bowling League (WBL)

This article is authored by Sudham Akanksha, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.