Most Expensive Things Owned by Virat Kohli
From an Rs 80-crore Gurugram mansion to a Rs 4.6-crore Rolex, the cricket superstar’s extravagant lifestyle reflects his status among the world’s richest athletes
Mumbai: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli continues to dominate off the field with a lifestyle that mirrors his status as one of the world’s wealthiest athletes. From multi-crore real estate to rare supercars and ultra-exclusive watches, Kohli’s collection showcases his penchant for luxury. Here’s a look at some of the most expensive assets he owns:
Multi-Crore Properties
1. Gurugram Mansion (Rs 80 crore):
Located in DLF Phase-1, Kohli’s palatial bungalow features a private pool, personalized bar area and opulent interiors.
2. Mumbai Apartment (Rs 34 crore):
His sea-facing residence in Worli’s Omkar 1973 Towers ranks among Mumbai’s most premium celebrity homes.
3. Alibaug Villa (Rs 32 crore):
Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma also own a luxury holiday villa in Alibaug, crafted with imported stone and exquisite marble.
High-End Car Collection
Kohli’s garage houses some of the world’s most desirable machines:
-
Bentley Continental GT – Rs 4.04 crore
-
Bentley Flying Spur – Rs 3.41 crore
-
Audi R8 LMX – Rs 2.97 crore
-
Audi R8 V10 Plus – Rs 2.72 crore
-
Range Rover Vogue – Rs 2.11 crore
-
Audi A8L W12 – Rs 1.87 crore
Rare Watch Collection
The cricketer’s wristwear often grabs attention for its staggering price tags and exclusivity:
-
Rolex Daytona Rainbow – Rs 4.6 crore
-
Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar – approx. Rs 2 crore
-
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak – Rs 1.2 crore
Major Business Investments
Beyond cricket, Kohli has built a strong business portfolio:
-
Co-owner of fashion brand Wrogn
-
Founder of One8 Commune, a luxury restaurant chain
-
Strategic investor in the World Bowling League (WBL)
This article is authored by Sudham Akanksha, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.