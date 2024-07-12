Morne Morkel to be Team India's Bowling Coach?

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel is in contention for the India's bowling coach position after newly appointed Team India Head coach Gautam Gambhir requested BCCI to consider Morkel for the position, reported Cricbuzz.



The Cribuzz report also said that the BCCI had discussions with Morne Morkel, who is currently settled in Australia.Morne Morkel played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa. He was the bowling coach of Pakistan in the 2023 T20 World Cup and quit his job before his contract with the PCB was set to expire.Both Gambhir and Morkel served as mentor and bowling coach respectively for the IPL team, Lucknow Super Giants. Gambhir left to join Kolkata Knight Riders but Morkel continues to be LSG's bowling coach under the head coach Justin Langer.If selected, Morkel will be replacing Paras Mhambrey as the bowling coach.According to media reports, BCCI was considering Zaheer Khan for the role, but now Gambhir has shown interest in Morne Morkel. Other names that linked to the bowling coach role were Vinay Kumar and Lakshmipathy Balaji.