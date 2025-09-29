 Top
Mohsin Naqvi Rejects PM Modi's Asia Cup win Comparison to Operation Sindoor

29 Sept 2025 7:26 PM IST

Modi's post congratulated the team

Pakistan's Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi, center, stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. — AP

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post. Modi compared India’s Asia Cup win to Operation Sindoor. Modi's post congratulated the team, saying, "Outcome is the same – India wins!" Operation Sindoor was a military action.



Naqvi criticised Modi's comparison. He said, "History records your defeats at Pakistan’s hands. No cricket match can rewrite truth. Dragging war into sports exposes desperation and disgraces game spirit." Naqvi accused India of politicising cricket. The situation followed India’s refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi at the post-match event. Naqvi left with the trophy. The presentation stopped. Modi used the win as a metaphor.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
