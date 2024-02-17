Mohammed Siraj completes 150 international wickets

Rajkot: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj completed 150 international wickets on Saturday. Siraj accomplished the milestone during the third Test between India and England at Rajkot. Siraj took 4/84 in 21.5 overs in England's first innings helping India gain a crucial lead. he got the wickets of Ollie Pope, wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed and James Anderson.

The 29-year-old pacer has been instrumental in India's recent Test success at home, Australia, England and south Africa, having delivered match-winning spells.In 76 international appearances so far, Siraj has taken 152 wickets at an average of 25.91. His best bowling figures are 6/15. In 25 Tests, Siraj has taken 72 wickets at an average of 28.54, with the best bowling figures of 6/15. He has three-wicket hauls in the long format.Siraj has represented India in 41 ODIs, taken 68 wickets at an average of 22.79 with the best figures of 6/21/ He has one five-wicket haul in ODIs.