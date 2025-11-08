Virat Has Changed After Marriage- Ex-RCB Teammate Mohammad Kaif Opens Up About Virat Kohli

NEW DELHI : Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has offered his insights on former Indian captain Virat Kohli's game. Kaif has pointed out a significant increase in Virat's composure and maturity in recent years. According to Kaif, it is thoughtful understanding of the game and personal development that has brought Virat a huge change.

Virat Kohli recently turned 37 and happy with his family, wife Anushka and daughter Vamika. Though he is retired from T20Is and Tests, few of his former teammates think that if he is fit, he should be considered for the 2027 ODI world cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said that due to major life changes Virat's demeanor has also changed strikingly. Being Virat's former teammate in IPL, Kaif shared an interesting perspective on the changes he has seen in Virat Kohli's game and nature over the years.

"Virat Kohli has become a bit calmer now. He is a father. There is a lot of difference between how he was before marriage and how he is after marriage. When I see him playing now - I had met him during an IPL game against Punjab Kings - he hit Kagiso Rabada for a boundary coming down the ground. Maybe he had scored a half-century and won the game." Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"He still wants to improve his game after having played for so many years. And he still meets me the same way even now. If he called you a brother before, he will call you a brother now as well. When you meet him off the field, he will remember that he has played with you and will give you that respect. There is no change there." says Kaif while talking about calm shift in Virat's overall appearance after his marriage.





