Mohammad Amir Predicts India’s Early Exit from T20 WC 2026

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has sparked fresh debate with his latest comments on India’s campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, predicting that the defending champions will not reach the semi-finals despite their unbeaten run so far.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, advanced to the Super 8 stage without losing a match, including a comprehensive win over the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, Amir believes India’s batting vulnerabilities could prove costly in the next phase of the tournament.

Speaking on the show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’, Amir was asked to name the two teams from Super 8s Group A that he expects to qualify for the semi-finals. He picked South Africa and the West Indies, leaving out India — a response that surprised the show’s host and viewers alike.

“Except for the Pakistan match, the Indian batting line-up collapsed in every game,” Amir said. “The way South Africa and the West Indies are playing, they can beat any team.”

India’s batting performances have drawn scrutiny despite the team’s winning streak. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma has struggled significantly, registering three consecutive ducks in the tournament. Amir had earlier labelled Sharma a “slogger,” a remark that already generated widespread discussion among fans.

Group A of the Super 8 stage features India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe, with only the top two teams progressing to the semi-finals. While India entered the Super 8 as one of the tournament favourites, Amir’s assessment suggests that he sees stronger and more consistent performances from their group rivals.

His comments have fuelled intense debate on social media, with many Indian fans defending the team’s unbeaten record and others acknowledging concerns around batting consistency.

As the Super 8 stage begins, all eyes will be on whether India can silence critics and secure a place in the last four, or if Amir’s bold prediction proves accurate.