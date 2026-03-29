MI vs KKR Head-to-Head: Mumbai Ahead, Kolkata Catching Up

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have played each other 35 times in IPL history. Mumbai have won five titles, while Kolkata have won three. Together, they have claimed 8 out of 17 IPL trophies, making this one of the biggest rivalries in the league.

Mumbai clearly leads the head-to-head record, winning 24 matches compared to Kolkata’s 11. That gives MI a win rate of nearly 69%, showing their dominance over the years.

However, recent results tell a different story. Kolkata beat Mumbai twice in the 2024 season, including their first win at Wankhede Stadium in 12 years. They also went on to win the IPL 2024 title, proving they are a strong and improving side.

Both teams have shown they can score big in this rivalry. Kolkata’s highest total against Mumbai is 232, while Mumbai’s best is 210. At the same time, there have been low scores too—KKR were once bowled out for just 67, while MI’s lowest against them is 108.

Overall, while Mumbai have dominated in the past, Kolkata’s recent success suggests this rivalry could become more competitive in the coming seasons.





Head to Head Record Between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):