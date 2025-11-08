5th T20I: Australia Win Toss; Opt To Bowl First Against India At Brisbane

Brisbane : Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fifth and final T20I match of the series, which is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Men in Blue currently lead the five-match T20I series 2-1 and will be looking to finish on a high by winning this match as well as the series. On the other hand, hosts will try to win this match and level the series at 2-2 in order to share the trophy.

After winning the toss, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh said, "Going to bowl first. It looks like a good surface; always great to come here and play at this great stadium. Certainly a chance to draw the series. Lots to play for. Both teams have played some great cricket. It had a somewhat indifferent surface. India bowled superbly. Different conditions tonight. No changes."

At the time of the toss, Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav informed that the visitors have made one change in their line-up as they brought in Rinku Singh in place of Tilak Varma.

"Until you're winning the game and losing the toss, it's fine. Want to go out and express ourselves. Always good to understand what the team's goal is. All batters realised it wasn't a 200 wicket. All boxes ticked in the last game, just want to continue the same. Always good to win bilaterals. At the same time, what combination you want is more important. Other than openers, this is one format where everyone has to be flexible with batting positions. One change - Tilak is resting, Rinku comes in," the 35-year-old player said.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

(wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit

Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe,

Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.