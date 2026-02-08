IND vs USA: Memes Flood Social Media

Social media was abuzz with memes and witty posts following India’s victory over the USA in their T20 World Cup clash. A captain’s knock by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 84 off 49 balls, along with Mohammed Siraj’s three-wicket haul and two wickets each by Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh, powered India to a competitive total of 161 runs and sealed the win.

Despite the loss, the USA put up a spirited performance, picking up back-to-back wickets and denting India's middle order. Suryakumar Yadav stood firm under pressure, anchoring the innings and steering the team to a defendable score. The match sparked a wave of humour online, with cricket fans and meme creators sharing hilarious reactions. One user posted an image captioned "Aadhaar Card vs Green Card," symbolising India and the USA. Another joked, "When you know this #INDvsUSA match was also part of a trade deal with Trump, but you can't prove it." Yet another quipped, "USA to India: 'India kya kehta tha kya ho tum… ab hum kehte hain tu kya hai.'"
















































































