MCA Invites Team Bids For T20 Mumbai Women’s League

Mumbai : The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), governing body of the T20 Mumbai Women’s League, has invited bids from interested and eligible parties for the right to operate three teams in the T20 Mumbai Women’s League.

Interested parties or participants can obtain the bid documents from the MCA office at the Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, ‘D’ Road, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹25,000 by demand draft in favour of “Mumbai Cricket Association”.

The bid documents will be available February 16, 2026 to February 25, 2026 between 11 AM and 6 PM.