Matt Henry Is A Very Dangerous Bowler : Aakash Chopra

Speaking on JioStar's 'Follow The Blues', Aakash Chopra touched upon the highs and lows of Sanju Samson's career:

"Getting an opportunity is important. Without that you can't score runs. People who said his 24-run knock against Zimbabwe was enough are now saying, ‘This is what we want from Sanju,’ after his terrific batting displays against West Indies and England. If this is what he can do, then that 24-run knock was never the job done knock. He is this good. When Sanju gets going, he gets on a roll. A century against Bangladesh, two against South Africa, three centuries. But when he's on a bad run, a lot of games pass and he doesn’t score runs, due to which, a pattern of doubting his ability develops. We talk about 'justice for Sanju', but you also need luck. Sometimes you make your own luck. He has shown what he can do. Make the most of your chances. If you do, nobody can drop you. Against the West Indies, he stayed unbeaten till the end with 97. Then against England, after the dropped catch, he destroyed the opposition. That was brilliant. This is the kind of batting he is famous for."

On how Matt Henry can cause problems for the Indian batters:

"Matt Henry is a very dangerous bowler and he is going to cause problems for India in the final. Sometimes he can be expensive, but he is one of those bowlers who takes the pitch out of the equation. He is quick in the air, has the speed and the ability to bowl yorkers, and he’s not predictable at all. He has a lethal bouncer in his arsenal, so you cannot line him up easily. He does not use the leg cutter as quickly as Jofra Archer, he sticks to his plans. That will be a challenge for the Indian batters. Sanju Samson will have to play carefully against him. Sanju has a habit of standing deep in the crease with both feet. That led to his dismissal against Henry in the Guwahati T20I. Henry bowled a quick delivery and Sanju could not read it. He got out for a golden duck. Matt Henry can produce results with the new ball. Samson will have to watch out for him."

Speaking on JioStar’s 'Follow The Blues', JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the Don Bradman of bowling:

"Jasprit Bumrah is the Don Bradman of bowling. There is no doubt about that. He leaves an impact that cannot be matched by any other bowler. Not just in T20Is, in any format he plays, he delivers without fail. The control he has and his ability to deceive batters with pace is incredible. He uses his brain in a terrific manner. He knows exactly how to execute those perfect yorkers. Out of six balls, four are perfect yorkers, landing in the right spot and not turning into full tosses. That is a quality Bumrah has achieved with a lot of hard work. But I think the way he uses his brain and out-thinks the batsmen, not just with yorkers but with swinging balls and slower ones, he leaves an impact on the game wherever and whenever he bowls."

On why Axar Patel’s match-up against Glenn Phillips will be key for India:

"The thing that works in Axar Patel's favour is that when a batter tries to sweep him, he has the ability to bowl that fuller length. We have seen that a couple of times in this World Cup. He can deceive the batter with that fuller delivery. That is one reason why the match-up between Axar and Glenn Phillips looks quite interesting. If Axar bowls in the powerplay, some of his overs should be saved for Phillips. Phillips has taken on spin very well. Early in his career, he was seen as a pace hitter. But the improvements in his game have paid off. In Chennai, during the group stage, he smashed Rashid Khan to all parts of the ground. He put pressure from ball one. Axar has a good record against Phillips. He will look to keep him quiet. Captain Surya will love to hand the ball to Axar when Phillips comes out to bat."