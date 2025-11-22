Markram Falls as South Africa Reach 82-1 in Second India Test

GUWAHATI: Aiden Markram fell bowled to Jasprit Bumrah after a strong start as South Africa reached 82-1 at the first break of the second Test against India on Saturday in Guwahati.

World Test champions South Africa chose to bat in their bid to clinch their first series on Indian soil in 25 years.

After an earlier scare, Markram dragged a fuller delivery from pace spearhead Bumrah on to his stumps at the stroke of the interval. He made 38.

Left-handed Ryan Rickelton was batting on 35.

Play started 30 minutes earlier than usual because of early sunsets, with the order of the session breaks reversed, meaning tea before lunch.

The openers started cautiously and Markram got off the mark on his 17th ball with a crunching cover drive for four off Bumrah.

The bowler nearly had his revenge next ball only for KL Rahul to drop a chance at second slip.

Bumrah covered his face in dismay with Rahul spilling a regulation catch on a pitch which looks good to bat on.

Spin was introduced in the 14th over with Washington Sundar given the ball as India rotated their bowlers in search of a wicket.

India are led by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after regular skipper Shubman Gill was forced out with the neck injury he suffered in the first Test.

South Africa, who recently drew 1-1 in Pakistan, are chasing a first series win in India since Hansie Cronje's team triumphed there in 2000.

They won the first Test by 30 runs at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.