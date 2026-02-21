Mandhana, Jemimah Strike Half-tons As India Score 176/6 In Deciding T20I vs Australia

Adelaide: India, riding on a blazing half centuries from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and charismatic batter Jemimah Rodrigues, scored a huge 176 for 6 in the deciding third and final Women's T20I against Australia here on Saturday. India endured a slightly tricky start as Shafali Verma departed early (7), continuing a disappointing run in the series that has seen her fall short of her potential.

But Mandhana (82 off 55 balls; 8x4, 3x6); and Rodrigues (59 off 46 balls; 4x4) stitched together a 121-run stand to guide India to an imposing total.

Attempting to take on a fuller delivery from pace stalwart Kim Garth outside off stump, she went for a lofted shot straight down the ground but failed to get the desired distance. Annabel Sutherland settled comfortably under the skier at mid-on in the third over, with India at 19 for 1.

Mandhana and Jemimah cut loose in the sixth over bowled by Sophie Molineux, collecting three boundaries in a 14-run burst that firmly put India back on track.

At the end of the Powerplay, India were 54 for 1.

Both Mandhana and Jemimah kept the scoreboard ticking, with Mandhana in a particularly punishing mood. She took on leg-spinner Georgia Wareham in the ninth over -- Wareham's first -- executing a powerful sweep that bisected deep square leg and deep midwicket to perfection. At the halfway mark, India were 86 for 1.

Mandhana brought up her half-century in style, reaching the milestone off 38 balls with a six off pacer Darcie Brown in the 12th over.

India soon raced to the 100-run mark in just 71 balls.