Manchester United Emerges as Serious Bidder for RCB and Rajasthan Royals

Football Giant Manchester United seems to be a serious bidder for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, according to latest reports. The co-owners of Manchester United, the Glazers, have reportedly quoted $1.8 billion (approx Rs 16,300 crore) to buy the Bengaluru-based franchise, making them one of the highest bidders.

The Glazer family is an American business dynasty that famously owns football club Manchester United along with the NFL franchise Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They had failed in their quest in 2021 when Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants were sold by the BCCI.

However, BCCI rules do not permit any team to enter into exclusivity talks with more than one franchise. So, if the Glazers are successful in their bidding for both teams, they will be forced to choose one of them.

Only on Thursday, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB won their second WPL title, beating Delhi Capitals, making it the first franchise to hold both the Indian Premier League and the Women’s Premier League titles simultaneously. With the recent wins and the star power of players like Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana, RCB is now sitting at peak market demand.

RCB's current owners, Diageo (via United Spirits Ltd.), are believed to have put the franchise on the market in November, just months after the title triumph. Reports suggest as many as nine bidders have shown interest, including Indian pharma businessman Adar Poonawalla.