Man of the moment: Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Chand was meant to follow his father into the Indian Army, but he has earned honour on a different field – the cricket ground — when he won his first ‘Player of the Match’ award at the fourth Test between India and England at Ranchi.



He scored 90 runs in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 39 when India successfully chased down victory on a tricky wicket.





Mom helped achieve his dream



Ironically, Nem Chand had wanted the lad to follow him into the defence forces, and had refused to buy him a bat to follow his passion. But his mother sold her gold chain to help him achieve his dream. Dhruv’s family wasn’t at the grounds to enjoy his success live. “We missed watching his performance at the stadium, but are now considering travelling to Dharamshala to watch the final Test beginning on March 7th,” his father, Nem Chand, a Kargil veteran, said. “It would have been great had Dhruv scored a hundred on this pitch but we are glad India won the Test match; it gives us as much joy as if he had scored a double hundred!” Nem Chand said.Mom helped achieve his dreamIronically, Nem Chand had wanted the lad to follow him into the defence forces, and had refused to buy him a bat to follow his passion. But his mother sold her gold chain to help him achieve his dream.

Nem Chand was mourning the loss of his own father when 14-year-old Dhruv left his Agra home with a friend, to knock on the doors of a cricket academy in Noida. “Sir my name is Dhruv Jurel. Please enroll me in your academy,” the young boy told the coach, Phool Chand, who, was impressed by his determination. But before signing him on, the coach checked whether the boy had run away from home!

Dhruv’s rise to the national senior team has been slow but steady. He played for Uttar Pradesh, before becoming vice-captain of the India Under-19 team that finished runners-up in the World Cup in South Africa a few years ago.





Salute for dad



After completing his half-century, Dhruv Jurel produced a military-like salute. The gesture, he said, was to his father. “It’s my debut Test series, obviously there will be some pressure. But when I got in, I just thought of what the team needed from me. Also, my father, he’s is a Kargil war veteran. Yesterday when I spoke he hinted, ‘son, at least show me a salute’. That is what I have been doing all my growing up years. It was for him,” Jurel said.



Former players shower praise on the young cricketer



India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel’s Army upbringing gives him the “fearless attitude” on the field, felt former cricketer Suresh Raina, adding that the young player had put in a lot of hard work to reach this level. Dhruv has since repaid his mother for the chain, and the family is now so proud of Dhruv's achievements.Salute for dadAfter completing his half-century, Dhruv Jurel produced a military-like salute. The gesture, he said, was to his father. “It’s my debut Test series, obviously there will be some pressure. But when I got in, I just thought of what the team needed from me. Also, my father, he’s is a Kargil war veteran. Yesterday when I spoke he hinted, ‘son, at least show me a salute’. That is what I have been doing all my growing up years. It was for him,” Jurel said.Former players shower praise on the young cricketerIndia wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel’s Army upbringing gives him the “fearless attitude” on the field, felt former cricketer Suresh Raina, adding that the young player had put in a lot of hard work to reach this level.

“I was impressed with his (Jurel’s) wicket-keeping, he has worked really hard. He comes from an Army family, so he has that fearless attitude of never wanting to lose anything from anywhere,” said Raina about the 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh player who made his India debut in the third Test at Rajkot, scoring 46.

Jurel’s knock of 90 in Ranchi also received applause from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who called him the next Mahendra Singh Dhoni!

— (PTI)



