When Rishabh Is Relaxed, It Makes Him Dangerous. : Justin Langer

Lucknow Super Giants Head Coach Justin Langer enters TATA IPL 2026 buoyed by a stellar auction, a fit fast-bowling contingent, and Captain Rishabh Pant, refreshed and rejuvenated after returning from injury. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, Langer spoke about LSG’s support staff, Mohammed Shami’s mentorship of Mayank Yadav, and how Pant looks set to shine.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, LSG Head Coach Justin Langer outlined his plans ahead of the new TATA IPL 2026 season:

“It’s been a brilliant build-up. I think we had a very good auction and that’s where it starts. We had a great base last year. I think our batting was number one in the competition last year. We weren’t able to capitalise on that, but this year, we’ve added to our squad. There will be some really tough selection calls. But if our batting can keep firing and our bowling can keep developing, then we’ve got a very good team.”

On Mohammed Shami mentoring Mayank Yadav:

“During the team lunch, Mohammed Shami was speaking and all the boys were hanging on his every word, their eyes never left him. He’s incredibly experienced, a true warrior. We often discuss big brother-little brother or master-apprentice dynamics in coaching, and that’s exactly what we have here.”

On Rishabh Pant as a Captain:

“If we see Rishabh laughing, smiling and having fun, he’ll be a brilliant Captain, and that’s what we learned last year. He joined a new franchise, trying hard to impress, which is natural. But we’re already seeing a lighter Rishabh. He knows the players now and we’ve got his back. He’s smiling a lot and dancing. When he’s like that and starts playing cricket, there’s no one more exciting to watch in the world. I can’t wait to work with him again. He’s got such a nice heart, energy, and he’s relaxed. That makes him dangerous.”

On a transformed pre-season setup:

“In recent years, pretty much every bowler has arrived post-surgery or injury, building momentum during the season. But this pre-season, we’ve established a top medical department under Patrick Farhart. Tom Moody, our new Director of Cricket, built this squad at the auction with elite professionalism. Bharat Arun isn’t just a bowling coach. He’s the mentor and the general.”