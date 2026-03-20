Looking Back, We Felt We Needed To Add More To Bowling : Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant will be eyeing an improved performance in TATA IPL 2026 after a disappointing season last year. Speaking on JioStar’s 'IPL Today Live', Pant shared his thoughts on LSG’s pre-season camp in Chennai, how the addition of former India bowling coach Bharat Arun is benefiting the young LSG fast bowlers, and his mindset heading into the new season.

Speaking on JioStar’s 'IPL Today Live', LSG Captain Rishabh Pant elaborated on his side's pre-season camp and addition of Bharat Arun as the bowling coach:

"The camp with the fast bowlers has been fantastic. Bharat Arun sir has come on board, and since he arrived, he has been adding a lot of value. We've had a lot of conversations, about what I want from the bowlers and what he thinks he can add. The energy is pure. He is one of the best bowling coaches, and I have that trust, having worked with him when he was with the Indian cricket team. He brings that experience. The bowlers trust him and open up to him, which is exactly what you want from a bowling coach, adding value to the system. When we look back at last season, we felt we needed to add more to our bowling. He is definitely someone who can contribute a lot in that area, and I am really happy to have him."

On being the most fun-loving person in the dressing room:

"I think everyone is fun-loving these days because the environment is already so stressful. Everyone wants to enjoy each other's company, you can feel that emotion, the love, the enjoyment. If you carry too much stress and don’t enjoy yourself, sometimes you won’t be able to give your best. You don’t want to treat it as work. I say this a lot, as kids, why did we play cricket? Yes, there is a lot at stake, a lot to lose, and the stakes will keep getting higher, but you shouldn’t stop enjoying the game and having fun. I think that is something that seems to be missing these days, and if players bring that back, they will be a lot happier."

On his mind space going into the new edition of the TATA IPL:

"I think I am in a good space, physically and mentally. I like to work on myself every day, and I enjoy that, because you have to spend time with yourself to keep improving. As long as you are playing cricket, that matters. All the seniors I speak to tell me that in cricket, you can't take it lightly even for a day. Today could be your day, but tomorrow it might not be, and that could change again the day after. So, just keep working hard. Decision-making and handling situations are important, but consistently working on yourself to improve, even when things are going your way, is important. I believe there are only two scenarios in life, either you're doing good or you're doing okay, there is nothing called bad. A lot of times, you tend not to appreciate your journey, where you come from, and how hard you have worked to get where you are. At the same time, don’t take it for granted."