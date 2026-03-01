 Top
LIVE: India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup

1 March 2026 6:43 PM IST

India opts to bowl first in high-stakes T20 World Cup clash against West Indies

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, tosses the coin as West Indies' captain Shai Hope looks on before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - AP

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and chosen to field first in today's highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.



2026-03-01 13:13:08
( Source : PTI )
PTI
