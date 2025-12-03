 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

Kohli Returns to Vijay Hazare Trophy After 15 Years

Cricket
3 Dec 2025 2:52 PM IST

The star batter confirms availability for Delhi ahead of the 2025–26 domestic season.

Kohli Returns to Vijay Hazare Trophy After 15 Years
x
Virat Kohli is set to rejoin Delhi for the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a 15-year gap, though he may play only a few matches due to national commitments.

Virat Kohli is set to make a major domestic cricket comeback as he returns to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years, joining Delhi for the 2025–26 season. His last appearance in the tournament was in 2010 against Services, where he captained the squad and scored 16 runs off eight balls, while current BCCI President Mithun Manhas scored 148 in the same match.

Delhi is currently stationed in Bengaluru, where all league-stage fixtures will be played across the city and at Alur. However, venue uncertainty remains for matches scheduled at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) ground being considered as an alternate host. While reports suggest Kohli may feature in only 2–3 matches, the Delhi and District Cricket Association confirmed he has conveyed his availability, though an official match-wise confirmation is still awaited.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy begins on December 24, shortly after the ongoing India–South Africa ODI series concludes. Kohli is expected to join Delhi before the opening fixture against Andhra. However, if Delhi advances to the knockout stage scheduled from January 12 to 18 in Bengaluru, Kohli will be unavailable due to his commitment to India’s ODI series against New Zealand.

Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Fixtures

DateMatch
24 Dec 2025Delhi vs Andhra
26 Dec 2025Delhi vs Gujarat
29 Dec 2025Delhi vs Saurashtra
31 Dec 2025Delhi vs Odisha
3 Jan 2026Delhi vs Services
6 Jan 2026Delhi vs Railways
8 Jan 2026Delhi vs Haryana

Knockout Stage (if qualified):

  • Quarter-Finals: January 12–13, 2026

  • Semi-Finals: January 15–16, 2026

  • Final: January 18, 2026 (Bengaluru)

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
virat kohli vijay hazare trophy cricketer virat kohli 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X