Kohli, Harshit, Kuldeep Shine in India's 17-Run Win Over SA in 1st ODI

Ranchi: Virat Kohli's stupendous 52nd ODI hundred, Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin trickery and Harshit Rana's pace laced India's tense 17-run win over South Africa in the first match of the three-match series here on Sunday.

India now lead the rubber 1-0, and the second match will be played at Raipur on Wednesday.

Once Kohli's 120-ball 135 (11x4, 7x6) guided India to a massive 349 for 8, South Africa failed to produce the Herculean batting effort needed for a tall chase, folding for 332.

Kuldeep (4/68) and Harshit (3/65) struck at vital junctures as India quelled the hints of Protean fightback.

Matthew Breeetzke (72), Marco Jansen (70) and Corbin Bosch (kept SA afloat after the visitors found themselves at 11 for three.

Earlier, Kohli's hundred and his 136-run stand with long-time associate Rohit Sharma (57, 51b) was the engine room of India's charge to a 300-plus total.

Rohit too had his own moment when he smashed a world record 352nd six in ODI cricket to go past former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's mark of 351.

KL Rahul gave a late thrust to the innings with a 56-ball 60.

Brief scores: India: 349/8 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 135, Rohit Sharma 57, KL Rahul 60; Ottneil Baartman 2/60, Nandre Burger 2/65) beat South Africa: 332 all out in 49.2 overs (Matthew Breeetzke 72, Marco Jansen 70; Kuldeep Yadav 4/68, Harshit Rana 3/65) by 17 runs.