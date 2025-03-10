Kohli Dismisses Retirement Talk After India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has put retirement speculations to rest, affirming his commitment to the national team following India’s thrilling victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.Speaking after India’s title-winning performance, Kohli stated that he is in no hurry to step away from international cricket and will continue playing as long as he can contribute to the team’s success. His remarks came in response to former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull’s suggestion that India’s next generation is ready to carry the baton forward.“Oh, for sure. As Shubman (Gill) said, I try to speak to these guys as much as possible, share my experiences, and help them improve their game. When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better position,” Kohli said.The former India captain played a crucial role in the team’s unbeaten run in the tournament, amassing 218 runs in five innings, including a standout performance against Pakistan. Reflecting on India’s campaign, Kohli praised the young brigade for stepping up under pressure.“It’s been amazing. We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. Playing with these youngsters has been fantastic—they’re taking India in the right direction,” he said.Kohli highlighted the collective effort behind India’s success, applauding key performances from Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and others. He also extended his best wishes to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.India’s Champions Trophy triumph further cements their dominance in white-ball cricket, with Kohli continuing to be a vital pillar in their journey forward.