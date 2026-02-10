Kiwi Openers Maul Minnows UAE

CHENNAI: The chase quickly turned into a show between the two New Zealand openers. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen took turns to thrill the 17,000-odd crowd on a Tuesday afternoon as New Zealand mauled minnows UAE by 10 wickets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. UAE batters did well to post their highest-ever ICC T20 World Cup score of 173 for six, but their bowlers found wanting against the swashbuckling Kiwi openers who aced the chase with 28 balls to spare. Fittingly, Seifert sealed the match with a big six over long-off.

The 42-ball 89 was Seifert’s second consecutive half-century, while Allen who was dismissed for just one against Afghanistan roared back with a 50-ball 84, including five sixes. The duo then walked into the record book for their unconquered stand of 175 -- the highest for any wicket in a T20 World Cup.

New Zealand began the chase aggressively. Allen smashed two sixes early — a lofted drive and a scoop over fine leg — while Seifert followed with back-to-back boundaries as 22 runs came off the fourth over bowled by pacer Junaid Siddique. The next two overs — bowled by spinner Dhruv Parashar and left-arm pacer Muhammad Rohid — fetched 14 and 20 runs respectively.

By the end of the powerplay, New Zealand were 78 without loss and then raced to 100 in just 8.3 overs. Seifert brought up his fifty in 23 balls, while Allen reached his in 27, putting the game firmly out of UAE’s reach.

Earlier, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem led from the front with an unbeaten 66, while young Alishan Sharafu played a confident knock of 55 to guide UAE to 173 for six. Opener Aryansh Sharma showed intent early but fell trying to pull a short ball. Alishan and Waseem then steadied the innings, taking UAE to 50 for one in the powerplay and 77 for one at the halfway mark.

After playing the spinners cautiously, the pair attacked the pacers. Alishan impressed with a range of shots, including a six off an upper-cut, and reached his fifty in 39 balls. The partnership added 107 runs before Alishan was dismissed by a sharp relay catch near the midwicket boundary. UAE finished strongly, with the 18th over yielding 27 runs and a quick cameo of 21 off 12 balls from Mayank Kumar.