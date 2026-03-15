Kerala Govt to Accord Reception to Sanju Samson on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will accord an official reception to honour cricketer Sanju Samson, the architect of India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the Player of the Tournament, in the state capital on Monday.The reception will be held at the Central Stadium at 4 pm, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has said in a statement.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function, which will be attended by the sports minister, Chief Secretary and other senior officials, it said.

Samson, who hails from the coastal town of Vizhinjam, played a crucial role in India's triumph in the tournament with a string of impressive batting performances.

His consistent performance, including in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final and final, were instrumental in helping India secure the title.

The World Cup also marked a strong comeback for the Keralite cricketer after a brief dip in form, the statement said, adding that elaborate arrangements have been made by the Sports Department to accord him a grand reception.