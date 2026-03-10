Joy and Tears Behind India’s T20I World Cup Glory

On Sunday night, the tricolour soared high as Team India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. The stadium roared, fireworks lit up the sky, and players danced in jubilation. Yet, behind the glitter of victory, a few hearts carried silent burdens—grief that no celebration could fully mask.

Among the heroes of the final were two top-order batters who crossed the fifty-run mark. Their smiles on the field hid stories of pain off it.

For Sanju Samson, the Player of the Series, the triumph was bittersweet. His mother, Lizy Vishwanath, had been battling a chest infection for six days. “I was trying to keep a tab on the match and saw my son scoring runs… I was happy to learn he was declared Player of the Series,” she said softly over the phone. Unable to travel, she and her husband watched from afar, while Sanju’s wife, Charu Latha, cheered from the stands. Sanju had called her mother before the final, urging her to take care of her health. “I am yet to receive a call from him today,” she added, with quiet faith that her son would soon return home to Trivandrum to embrace her.

For Ishan Kishan, the final was a test of spirit. Just a day before the match, he lost his cousin's sister in a tragic car accident. Ishan Kishan's parents, (Pranav Pandey and Suchitra Singh) who had come to Ahmedabad on Saturday to watch him play, had to leave abruptly upon hearing the devastating news. His childhood coach, Uttam Mazumdar, revealed how emotionally challenging the game was for Ishan. Yet, the young batter stood tall, dedicating his performance and India’s victory to the sister who always wished to see him score big.

And then there was Rinku Singh, who had lost his father midway through the tournament. He left to perform the last rites, rejoined the squad, but was not part of the final eleven. His absence on the field was felt, but his resilience in returning to the team spoke volumes of his courage.

The World Cup win will be remembered for India’s brilliance, but also for the quiet strength of its players—men who carried personal grief yet gave their nation a reason to celebrate. In their triumph lies a reminder: behind every cheer, there are untold stories of sacrifice, love, and loss.