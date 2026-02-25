Harry Brook Took The Game Away From Pakistan : Waqar Younis

England reached their fifth successive semi-final in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after a dominant performance against Pakistan in Pallekele. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar experts Waqar Younis and Irfan Pathan analysed England Captain Harry Brook’s match-winning century, the team’s performance with the willow, and the areas where Pakistan lost control.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Waqar Younis reflected on England’s performance:

“In the first innings, Pakistan didn’t score enough. On this pitch, they needed another 15–20 runs. A total of 175–180 would have been par. Then Brook came in at number three and took complete control. It was chanceless batting, he was superb. He single-handedly took the game away from Pakistan. Pakistan bowled well in phases. Shaheen was outstanding, but the middle overs were where they lost the plot. The spinners couldn’t create impact and conceded too many twos. Full credit to England. Their skipper led from the front, and they thoroughly deserve their semi-final spot.”

On Shaheen Afridi’s bowling:

“Shaheen bowled beautifully. His control of length was impressive. He wasn’t searching for swing but focused on hitting the right areas and angling the ball across the right-handers. He picked up key wickets, which is what he is known for. It was a quality spell, and one he can build on. It’s not over for Pakistan yet. In the Super 8 stage, net run-rate and other results come into play. If outcomes go their way and they get another opportunity, anything can happen.”

On what went wrong for Pakistan:

“Pakistan allowed easy runs in the field. When they had control, they looked sharp. But once the pressure eased, their intensity dropped. That’s where they missed the trick. In the first innings, 175–180 was achievable. It was there for the taking. England bowled well, but Pakistan didn’t help themselves, particularly in the field.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan weighed in on Harry Brook’s performance:

“Harry Brook, batting at number three, was a significant move. He had never batted above number four in T20 cricket, and to do it in a World Cup game of this importance speaks volumes. In that context, this is one of the finest hundreds you’ll see. It’s outstanding for Brook personally and a major positive for England going forward. He walked in after Phil Salt’s first-ball dismissal, with Shaheen Afridi bowling at high intensity. Yet he absorbed the pressure and dictated terms. His back-foot play against spin stood out. That is a difficult shot to execute. He also used his feet effectively and handled pace comfortably. It was a complete innings. This century was a game-changer. Promoting him to number three has proved to be a masterstroke.”