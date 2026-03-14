Travis-Abhishek Are Destructive Opening Pair : Cheteshwar Pujara

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Out or Out of the Park’, JioStar expert Anil Kumble hailed PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer’s leadership:

“Shreyas Iyer is certainly an underrated skipper. It is not easy to win a trophy with one franchise and then go to another. There is a different management, atmosphere and a team. The pressure is also different. The new franchise he joined had not played in the final in the last 10 years and in just his first season with the Punjab Kings, he took them to the final. I was not just impressed by his captaincy, but the way he led the team from the front. There are some players who have to prove themselves every time. Shreyas is like that. Even after performing, questions still come up. I think he is underrated, but is an exceptional leader.”

On KKR’s lack of consistency in retaining key players:

“Two years ago, KKR won the IPL and lifted their third trophy. Two important cogs in that wheel were Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt. Both played crucial roles in helping them win. But KKR let both of them go. There is no consistency from them in terms of player retention. KKR took the wrong decision by letting Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave. That has left them without an IPL-winning Captain. Yes, Ajinkya Rahane is an experienced campaigner. He has led Mumbai in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. But he has not lifted the IPL title as Captain. Having a skipper who has won the trophy gives you an advantage. KKR let go of that advantage. They need to learn how to keep hold of their key players. Otherwise, they will keep struggling and cannot be considered favourites to win the trophy.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Out or Out of the Park’, JioStar expert Cheteshwar Pujara spoke about SRH’s opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head:

“In the last couple of seasons, what we have seen from the openers of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, I can certainly say they are one of the most destructive opening pairs in IPL history. Both are batters who know how to attack from ball one. SRH has consistently crossed the 250-run mark in the last couple of seasons thanks to them. No other team in the IPL has done that consistently. That is only because of the two openers. Smashing the ball all over the park and doing it on a regular basis is what makes them special. When we talk about aggressive opening pairs in the IPL, the pair of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli comes to mind. But this duo of Head and Abhishek is even more destructive. No bowler wants to run in and bowl against an opening pair like Abhishek and Head.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Out or Out of the Park’, JioStar expert Cheteshwar Pujara highlighted the one major concern for SRH:

“SRH are a very destructive side and score a lot of runs when they play at home in Hyderabad. But away from home, their record is very poor. When they play away matches, they fail to maintain their destructive batting intent. That is because all the teams know that SRH rely on their batting power to set big totals. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen are their main batters. Once they get dismissed, SRH struggle to get going. That is where the opposition teams take advantage and prevent them from putting up big totals. That is something they will have to work on.”