Jadeja Will Bring A Big Impact To The Rajasthan Royals; This Is The Time For Him To Make Difference- Cheteshwar Pujara

India : Speaking on JioStar’s TATA IPL 2026 ‘Retention Special’, Cheteshwar Pujara spoke about Sanju Samson joining CSK : “This will be an emotional moment for Sanju because he has been playing for Rajasthan Royals for so many years. But where he is going, that is CSK, they are a very welcoming unit, and they create a very welcoming environment. So, Sanju Samson will get settled at CSK very soon. That’s what I feel because I have been part of CSK. I know how the CSK environment is and how the players feel. That’s why I feel he will fit in the CSK unit very soon. And with the crowd and environment in Chennai, Sanju Samson’s game will suit the wicket a lot.”

On Ravindra Jadeja joining Rajasthan Royals Pujara spoke, “There was a lot of discussion around Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, but no one knew if Ravindra Jadeja would really leave CSK. But when this confirmed news came today, it was very shocking. This is going to be a new challenge for Jadeja for sure. But if you talk about Jadeja as a player, he is in his prime form now. Yes, he is getting older. But the form he is going through as a batsman and as a bowler, especially in the Test format and T20 format, I think he will add more value to the Rajasthan team there. And personally, a lot of times you want to prove yourself as a player, and this is the right time for him to make a difference. He will get the full quota of 4 overs in Rajasthan. He will bowl higher in bowling. So as a player, he also has to prove. And the impact he will bring to the team will be very big.”

Cheteshwar on Mumbai Indians’ retained players and squad, “Mumbai Indians squad is looking even stronger than last year. And now, they don’t need a lot of players from this mini-auction. They might think, maybe if any player gets injured, then we need a domestic player as a backup option. There is no shortage of players. There is only a shortage of backup players. And those backup players are going to come from the domestic circuit.”

Speaking on JioStar’s TATA IPL 2026 ‘Retention Special’, JioStar expert Anil Kumble too shared his thoughts on KKR’s decision to release Andre Russell : "It is a big call for KKR to release Andre Russell because he has been their go-to player over the years. We know what he can do at the crease, not just with the bat but also with the ball. He is very destructive, and we have seen him change games from nowhere for KKR. It is a big release for KKR. I am sure there were many discussions and conversations before taking this decision. But I think when you look at the longer term and what is best for the team, they probably had to let go of Andre Russell."

Speaking on JioStar’s TATA IPL 2026 ‘Retention Special’, JioStar expert Aakash Chopra spoke on KKR’s released players and retention strategy: “Looks like KKR is starting from scratch. And because KKR is going to enter the mini-auction with a purse size of 65 crores, they are going to pretty much dictate the auction proceedings, at least in the first 2–3 vital slots. So, someone like Cameron Green, you almost think that he is most likely to go to KKR, because of that purse size. They are going to be on a shopping spree when it comes to overseas players in the mini-auction"