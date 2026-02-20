Not Quite The Start We Were Expecting : Sanjay Bangar

India maintained their unbeaten run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and head into the Super 8 stage, where they will face South Africa on Sunday in Ahmedabad, in a repeat of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar shared his thoughts on India’s performance so far and the players who will be crucial to the hosts’ pursuit to “repeat and defeat history.”

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar analysed India's performance in the group stage:

“It’s been a steady start. Not quite the kind we were expecting because the expectations were sky-high, and that’s where India not necessarily bulldozing opponents in those games, can be seen as the team having played slightly under par. However, the good thing is that their best is yet to come. Another positive aspect is that all the players have had a chance to feature in the playing XI, which augurs well in case there are any injury concerns later in the tournament. All the players are match ready. If there is one department where they would want to improve, it would be catching, because we saw a few chances being dropped against Pakistan and the Netherlands.”

On players he will have eyes on during the Super 8 stage:

“From here on, three players who are going to be extremely critical to India’s journey in this T20 World Cup are the men in form. That’s where I feel Ishan Kishan, given the way he has been batting and the lack of runs from Abhishek Sharma, becomes crucial. The onus is now on Ishan Kishan to provide those explosive starts. So, he is player number one. Player number two is Suryakumar Yadav. He has scored runs in most games on a consistent basis, while understanding the situation of the match. The third player is Jasprit Bumrah, because everybody is talking about the spin strength of this Indian team, but I believe Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key when the match is on the line, as far as bowling is concerned.”