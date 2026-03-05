Our Strength Lies In Solid Planning And Vast Experience : Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand registered a statement nine-wicket win against South Africa to storm into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final, powered by Finn Allen's record-breaking unbeaten century off just 33 balls. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar experts Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar, along with New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, analysed Allen’s blitz, New Zealand’s bowling smarts, and South Africa’s tactical errors.

“It was a perfect game for New Zealand. With just 6 million people in the country, they consistently dominate ICC knockouts. They always arrive with a sharp plan, Finn Allen timed his stunning 100 perfectly; Rachin Ravindra starred with ball and bat. Mitchell Santner kept everyone grounded post-win, job’s not done till the final. Cole McConchie bowled just one over, snared two wickets, and that was it. Kiwis prepare meticulously, execute flawlessly, and move on.”

“Finn Allen showed awesome power, in front of the wicket and square. When a batter can lap in the powerplay and still muscle you straight, it’s almost impossible to plan for him. South Africa missed a trick by not starting with Keshav Maharaj to the right-hander, but that doesn’t take anything away from this brilliantly prepared New Zealand side. Their time on turning Sri Lankan pitches has clearly sharpened their game against spin, and on a good batting surface tonight they showed exactly what they can do.”

“The bowlers had limited options, maybe deny pace, but the full length fed nearly 40 per cent runs in the front of the wicket and lap shots against quicks. Allen stood deep in the crease, as he did in Sri Lanka, on slower pitches, you wait on the back foot, not front. He’s refined his game. His spin strike rate was nearly half against pace, but once set, he elevated that as well, exactly what he did today.”

“Finn Allen’s innings stood out against pace, where he’s always destructive, but his growth against handling spin was key. He adapted brilliantly to black-soil pitches by positioning both feet inside the crease, playing back-foot shots closer to the stumps, even with his front leg behind the bowling crease. It shows immense planning and hard work. Players like him can be inconsistent, but when in form, they demolish the opposition and win games single-handedly.”

“We respect South Africa’s power, shown consistently in T20s. My focus with the ball is making it tough for the batters by varying pace, seam angle, and bowling line. Having Santner at extra cover lets me bounce ideas off him. Our strength lies in solid planning and vast experience from IPL, internationals, and other franchise leagues; we’ve faced these guys often. We muck in as a unit, knowing each role well and adapting to the moment.”