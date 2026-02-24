Net Run-Rate Will Definitely Come Into Play : Parthiv Patel

India suffered their first defeat of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the Super 8 match against South Africa, losing by 76 runs in Ahmedabad. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, JioStar expert Parthiv Patel analysed India’s loss, the concerns surrounding their batting in the Powerplay, and the possible changes to the playing XI for their next match against Zimbabwe.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, JioStar expert Parthiv Patel shared his thoughts on South Africa’s win against India:

“The 12-match winning streak has definitely come to an end, but South Africa played better cricket. I thought they were very well planned and executed their strategies exceptionally well. However, the margin of defeat is significant, and the net run-rate will definitely come into play when we go to Kolkata on March 1 to face the West Indies. It is a big win for South Africa, and it came against all odds, considering the way the Indian team had been playing. You have to give credit to South Africa. Yes, they had the advantage of playing in Ahmedabad for a while now, but this is our home. Obviously, the Indian team would like to go back and assess whether they complicated things instead of keeping them simple.”

On India not getting the required starts in the Powerplay:

“Not only in this game, but even against Namibia or even the USA, and Pakistan, although that was a difficult wicket to bat on, losing early wickets has been a concern for India. The way India has lost wickets in the Powerplay, especially against off-spinners, is worrying. It was to Markram this time. They are playing too many shots, going against the angle. Perhaps they could consider changing the batting order slightly, especially with three left-handers at the top. They could have sent Suryakumar Yadav at number three. That is something I thought India could have tried in this game. When you play a high-risk, high-reward game and constantly take risks, you are bound to have days like this. Unfortunately, it happened on a very crucial day.”

On Sanju Samson potentially returning to the playing XI:

“I would like to see Axar Patel coming back into the team. He has played crucial knocks in the past. Yes, match-ups come into play, but I would definitely bring Axar Patel in. There is also the question of Sanju Samson. There could even be a homecoming for him in Chennai now. It is something India would definitely be considering, especially given the glaring problem Indian left-handers are facing against off-spinners. When you play against Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza could also come in handy in the Powerplay. I would not drop Abhishek Sharma or Ishan Kishan. Instead, I would bring Sanju Samson in place of Tilak. It is a tough call, but you try to back an in-form player. Yes, Sanju Samson is not in great form either, but bringing in a right-hander could offer a different perspective. Or maybe, India could just try changing the batting order. If Sanju Samson comes in, he should bat at number three. If he does not play, then Surya has to bat at three.”