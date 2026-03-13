Virat Kohli Will Be Hungrier Than Ever Since Last IPL: Irfan Pathan

RCB enter the TATA IPL 2026 season as defending champions, aiming to win back-to-back titles. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar experts Irfan Pathan and Anil Kumble analysed Virat Kohli's unrelenting hunger to win, the challenges for Rajat Patidar in his second season as captain, and Josh Hazlewood's fitness concerns.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar expert Irfan Pathan shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli's hunger to win:

"The hunger in Virat Kohli will be there. In fact, he will be hungrier than ever, especially after lifting the IPL trophy last season. He will want to win back-to-back IPL trophies. That hunger in him to win and create an impact is always going to be there. We have seen that when he played for India, especially in the one-day series against South Africa and New Zealand. He looks like he wants to make an impact in every game. I think he will have the same kind of passion when he comes back this season. He will want to lift the trophy once again."

On Devdutt Padikkal's improved form:

_"Devdutt Padikkal is going to play a major role in RCB's success in IPL 2026. He has scored runs left, right and centre in domestic cricket across all formats. He looks like a very improved player. There was a time when he was struggling, wasn’t getting his timing right. But that is in the past now. Devdutt Padikkal is a different, very confident player now. What I really like about RCB is that earlier they used to rely heavily on Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle to win matches. That has changed now. Their whole playing XI is full of match-winners. That is a fantastic thing. But going into IPL 2026, RCB will have some injury concerns, especially with Josh Hazlewood's fitness. The good thing is they have secured good backups. The duo of Nuwan Thushara and Jacob Duffy can cover well for Hazlewood if he faces fitness issues. That makes RCB even stronger."

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team’, JioStar expert Anil Kumble highlighted the hurdles Rajat Patidar will face as the captain of defending champions:

"It's not going to be easy for Rajat Patidar's RCB to win back-to-back titles. Only CSK and MI have managed to win trophies on a continuous basis before. But I think Rajat Patidar has done well as captain in his first season. When he was announced as skipper, many of us were surprised because everyone expected Virat to handle the duties again. But the team management decided to go with Patidar and it paid off. He only had experience of captaining Madhya Pradesh and did well in domestic cricket. He was identified as the skipper and with the experience he had, he led really well. In terms of using the resources in the bowling lineup, he did a good job. RCB put together a strong bowling unit and their spinners came to the party. That was the difference. Now it will be challenging because expectations will be high. But he looks very composed and calm under pressure. That is his USP. That should work for him. I am sure.”

On Venkatesh Iyer’s chances of featuring in the Playing XI:

_"I don't think Venkatesh Iyer will be part of the playing XI at the start. You would want the same starting eleven that helped you lift the trophy after 18 years. Devdutt Padikkal should play in the eleven. He missed the last few important games due to injury, but he is in outstanding form with the bat. He will take that impact player role when RCB bowl first. Suyash Sharma will be the bowling impact player when RCB bat first. That is how they structured their line-up last season. Unless they look to go with an extra batter who can bowl at the start of the season, depending on how everyone is hitting in the nets and practice matches. Otherwise, I don't see Iyer in the starting line-up. But he is a wonderful guy to have in the squad. Any time you need an experienced batter, he is there. He is a left-hander too and can switch with Padikkal if the need arises at any point in the new season."

On the four overseas starters for RCB:

"Romario Shepherd and Tim David will start together in the playing XI. It is a must for RCB to have both of them playing at the same time. Both can finish games really well with the bat. There will be a lot of talk about how Jacob Bethell fits into the eleven, but Phil Salt will definitely start. If Hazlewood is fit, he definitely starts. The two remaining overseas spots will be taken by Tim David and Romario Shepherd. That makes RCB really strong. It makes their batting line-up very long and gives them an extra bowling option in Shepherd. The real problem for RCB this season is the availability of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. How fit they are and how well Hazlewood comes back from injury will be key. If they are fit and fine, there is no problem. But I will be keeping a close eye on their bowling line-up. Batting, I am not worried about at all."_