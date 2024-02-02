JioCinema Partners with Celebrity Cricket League for Live-Streaming of Season 10

Mumbai: JioCinema, India’s leading streaming destination has announced its partnership with Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). In line with this partnership, the platform will exclusively live-stream Celebrity Cricket League Season 10. Regarded as the ultimate sportainment spectacle, CCL is the convergence of sports and entertainment and is the only IP of its kind in India. Spread over four weekends, and with 20 entertaining matches that appeal to a wide audience cohort beyond cricket fans, the adrenaline-pumping tournament will be live-streamed, starting 23rd February 2024, exclusively on JioCinema.

Launched in 2011, Celebrity Cricket League has evolved to become India’s most-watched sport and entertainment event. With an impressive cumulative TV and digital reach, the previous season of Celebrity Cricket League reached out to over 250 million viewers across the country. Comprising 8 teams representing India’s major film industries including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, CCL Season 10 will bring together over 200 most followed and loved film celebrities, under a single platform, making way for unmatched entertainment.

Among the luminaries associated with CCL are Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, Riteish Deshmukh, Captain of Mumbai Heroes, Sohail Khan, Owner of Mumbai Heroes, Venkatesh, Brand Ambassador of Telugu Warriors, Akhil Akkineni, Captain of Telugu Warriors, Arya, Captain of Chennai Rhinos, Sudeep, Captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal, Co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith, Captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari, Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Sonu Sood, Captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor, Owner of Bengal Tigers along with its team’s Captain Jissu Sengupta.

About his association with Celebrity Cricket League Kiccha Sudeep shared, "Whether it's the crunch time or a casual match, I'm there for my team. Stepping onto the field as a player and captain isn't just about the game; it's about lifting spirits and fostering friendships. CCL is more than cricket; it's a journey of self-discovery. In this league, we strive not just for victory but for the collective joy of playing a sport that all of us love.“

About his association with Celebrity Cricket League Riteish Deshmukh shared, “I have always been passionate about CCL, in fact, all of us have been. There is a very big memory, you can say a hilarious one actually. I remember, when I got married, the next day, I was playing a match for my team. So, at the time of the reception, I had some team members who took me to one corner and persuaded me to play the next day.”

About his association with Celebrity Cricket League Sonu Sood shared, "For me, Celebrity Cricket League is more than just a game. It’s an opportunity for us actors to unite and have lots of fun on and off the field. I remember a hilarious incident when once on field I hit a shot in the air and within moments Manoj was under the ball. I screamed "Please drop it." But he didn’t, and later in a fun manner came to the crease smiling and said, "Sorry, paaji, sorry yaar, ghalti hogaya. Now, I am very excited to see what this new season has in hold for all of us.”

Witness an unparalleled fusion of sports and entertainment with the 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) only on JioCinema, starting 23rd February, 2024.