Jammu & Kashmir Ranji team meets ICC Chairman Jay Shah

Members of the Jammu & Kashmir Ranji team met ICC Chairman Jay Shah to acknowledge his contribution to the development of cricket in the region. The interaction highlighted the progress made by the team and the growing opportunities for players from Jammu & Kashmir in domestic cricket.

During the meeting, the team expressed gratitude for the administrative support and initiatives that helped improve cricket infrastructure and pathways for young cricketers in the Union Territory. The interaction comes after the team’s impressive run in the Ranji Trophy, which brought national attention to the rise of cricket in Jammu & Kashmir.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah appreciated the team’s efforts and performance, noting that their progress reflects the positive impact of sustained investment in grassroots cricket and infrastructure in the region.