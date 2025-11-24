It’s Rare To Witness A Visiting Side Dominate Three Days Of Cricket In India Like This: Dale Steyn

India were bowled out for 201 in response to South Africa's 489 as the visitors dominated Day 3 of the second Test in Guwahati. Speaking on JioStar’s post-match show ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar experts Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn analyzed India’s lack of batting application and resilience, alongside South Africa’s disciplined bowling performance led by Marco Jansen.

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Dale Steyn praised South Africa’s dominant performance on Day 3 at Guwahati:

"It’s rare to witness a visiting side dominate three days of cricket in India like this. South Africa got off to a good start by winning the toss and choosing to bat first, a decision that paid off. Since then, every move they’ve made—whether in terms of batting application or bowling management—has been spot on. In my view, their strategy and execution in these Guwahati conditions have outshined India’s efforts."

On South Africa’s strong start in their second innings:

"There were a few nervy moments with edges flying past the bat, but overall South Africa got off to a solid start. Rickelton even managed a boundary off Bumrah, who has bowled over 30 overs in demanding conditions. Considering Bumrah has been on the field for 150 overs and has only spent 80 in the shed, having to come back out to bowl again is a tough ask for him and Siraj, while the spinners rest. South Africa is clearly in a commanding position in this match. When Temba Bavuma ran off the field, it was evident that the last hour of play would be challenging for the batsmen. The decision to continue batting was the right one—aiming to stay positive, take calculated risks, and if a wicket falls, so be it. Tomorrow provides a full day of batting in more favourable conditions, offering an opportunity to build on this position."

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Anil Kumble reflected on South Africa’s clinical dominance over three days in the second Test:

"South Africa has been spot on, even in their selection choices. Muthusamy came in as an all-rounder who bowls sparingly, but his century was a major contribution. The partnership between him and Marco Jansen effectively took the game away from India. Looking at India’s performance today, Jansen bowled with clear intent and discipline, and India simply gave in. The fight and grit we saw from Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav in the lower order was missing from the top order, which was needed on a pitch like this. South Africa has dominated the match for three days and will be very satisfied with their position—leading by 325 runs with two days still left means they’re in a commanding spot."

On India’s batting approach on Day 3:

"I felt India’s batting effort was quite poor. The application and patience required in Test cricket were missing. While there were some good deliveries, the batsmen didn’t seem prepared to endure tough spells or play session by session. It seemed like the aim was to chase runs quickly, which is unrealistic in a Test match where 489 runs need to be built gradually. Respecting the opposition bowlers and their spells is crucial, but India didn’t show enough of that resilience. Marco Jansen bowled exceptionally well, putting India under consistent pressure. When he started bowling bouncers, which can be tricky given his height and awkward length, India appeared unprepared to either leave or take the blows. That approach is essential in Test cricket to survive challenging spells, but unfortunately, it was lacking in India’s approach today."

