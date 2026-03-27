Sanju Is A Player MS Dhoni Would Want To Pass The Baton To : Irfan Pathan

The three legends of the TATA IPL and Indian cricket, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, will be keen to once again show what they are capable of as Season 19 gets underway tomorrow. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, JioStar experts Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan shared their thoughts on MS Dhoni’s batting position and diminishing returns, Virat Kohli’s fitness, and which of the three is likely to have the best season.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan reckoned that the addition of Sanju Samson to the CSK setup could be a sign of TATA IPL 2026 being MS Dhoni’s last:

“It looks like this will be MS Dhoni’s last season. The signs are there because, if you look at the Chennai setup, they have brought in a wicketkeeper-batsman who can play for the next few years. You can build your team around him and he can be the face of the franchise, that is Sanju Samson. He has also upgraded himself in terms of form in international cricket. He has just won a World Cup and has been batting fantastically well. That is one player MS Dhoni would want to pass the baton to, someone who has the caliber to do all that and whom even the fans can identify and connect with. With Sanju’s arrival, I feel Dhoni can now say that maybe it is time for him to pass on that baton. But should this have happened earlier? Because I feel that a player like MS Dhoni cannot be just a two-over player. You do not build your legacy like that. So yes, I think the time is right.”

On MS Dhoni’s ability of finishing games in the TATA IPL:

“When CSK won their last trophy in Ahmedabad, there were already talks that he was coming too low down the order, even before those discussions gained momentum. But as he grew older, he also had the knee problem. So, in his mind, he was clear about his role, that he would come and bat in the last two overs and finish the game. But what happened? He was not able to finish those games. A few years ago, when Sandeep Sharma was bowling to him in the final over, MS Dhoni made that match interesting but could not finish it. We had not seen that from MS Dhoni before. That is happening more frequently now. So, if you are playing, you have to take more responsibility for your side and bat for at least four or five overs. It will be beneficial for the team.”

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, JioStar expert Aakash Chopra spoke about who, among Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit, will have the best season:

“The focus will be on Virat Kohli again because the guy is so fit. Yes, there are gaps between series and he felt the pinch of those gaps in Australia, but once he started scoring runs, he found a way to be super consistent for months. So, the kind of fitness that he has achieved over a period of time makes him the best suited, also because he is an opener. So, he has more time to work himself into form. The same is true for Rohit Sharma as well, but between the two of them, I still feel Virat Kohli has it a little easier just because of himself. That is the price he has to pay for the kind of fitness and legacy he has built. It is a little difficult for Dhoni as well because he is on the wrong side of 40. For him, to not play anything for 10 months, turn up for the IPL and switch on, and also play at a number where he gets only 10-12 balls, is the toughest thing to do. Then there are also 20 overs of keeping, so his job is perhaps the toughest.”

On Rohit Sharma continuing to play in his aggressive style:

“When you are part of the batting order that the Mumbai Indians have, it is mandatory to set the tone for Rohit Sharma. Rohit does want to bat a certain way. He has already made his opinion very public. But if you are part of a setup where there is Quinton de Kock at the other end, followed by Tilak, Surya, Hardik, Will Jacks or Sherfane Rutherford, and then Naman Dhir, what else is the option? You need to maximise the 20 overs, which basically means maximising the first six overs. So, yes, Rohit would be expected to bat the same way, see the ball, hit the ball, that is what I am thinking for the entire Mumbai Indians setup, unless the pitch is asking you to play a slightly different brand of cricket.”