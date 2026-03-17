Had Tremendous Confidence In Harpreet's Abilities : Sanjay Bangar

Punjab Kings qualified for the TATA IPL Final after 11 years last season, and will be keen to finally lift the title this year. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar experts Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar analysed PBKS' strengths, Captain Shreyas Iyer's potential shot at a spot in the Indian T20I side, and the importance of Harpreet Brar in the team as the second spinner.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar expert Irfan Pathan was confident of Captain Shreyas Iyer replicating his TATA IPL 2025 form for Punjab Kings :

"I'm not sure that Shreyas Iyer would be thinking of using the IPL as a stage to prove himself for a comeback into the T20I side. Shreyas Iyer is a proven cricketer. He's done really well in T20 cricket for Punjab Kings, yes, a different franchise, and he's done really well for Team India as well. He's a very important player in one-day cricket as far as the Indian team is concerned. I think there is a place for him in the T20 setup for Team India and he's aware of that. That qualifier knock against Mumbai, I still remember that shot against Bumrah, gliding that yorker down towards third man with so much time. He has improved leaps and bounds. I'm really excited to see if he can replicate the same performance this season as well. I'm confident he will."

On Punjab Kings' team combination and strengths:

"If I look at this team, it's pretty much sorted. With Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, the top order is sorted, followed by Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. Those guys just pick themselves, and then Stoinis' finishing ability will be required as well. After that, they're trying to trust Mitch Owen, who is actually a powerhouse. If he clicks, picking the fast bowlers and the rest of the line-up will not be difficult. My eyes will be on this team's fast bowlers, Arshdeep, Marco Jansen and Ferguson, they are totally sorted. They have good backups as well."

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar touched upon the importance of Punjab Kings' opening pair:

"Prabhsimran Singh has been around for a number of years now. He's got a hundred in the IPL as well, a couple of seasons ago, and has been playing regularly for Punjab. Punjab has persisted with him. He was one of their retentions as an uncapped player as well. So I don't think the second-season blues are there for Prabhsimran. But Priyansh Arya, what a find he was for Punjab Kings. It was his batting which made sure that Punjab never looked to use their overseas top-order batter, and that's the reason I feel there could be a little bit of mystery around how Priyansh Arya copes with these expectations because, so far in domestic cricket, I think he had a quiet season. We'll have to see how he starts the season. If he starts the season really well, then I don't think it's going to be an issue, but if he has a run of low scores, then there could be some question marks about that opening combination."

On Harpreet Brar being an important cog in the wheel, Sanjay said :

"I don't think there's pressure on Yuzi as such because he bowls in the middle overs. They have released Glenn Maxwell, who gave them important overs in the powerplay. So who is going to be the powerplay spinner? That's where I think Harpreet Brar is a quality player. Don't play him just for match-ups because, when I was part of that setup, I had tremendous confidence in his abilities. Whenever he was given the ball for Punjab, he did the job. I have seen it when he was playing against RCB as well. From an RCB point of view, I always rated him very, very highly. Right-hander or left-hander doesn't really matter for him. So play Harpreet Brar, maybe as an impact player, but play him in every match."