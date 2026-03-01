It's Going To Be A Blockbuster : Angelo Mathews

Pakistan edged Sri Lanka by five runs in a thriller but failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the co-hosts putting up a strong fight in the run-chase. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar experts Irfan Pathan and Angelo Mathews reflected on Sahibzada Farhan’s record-breaking run, Sri Lanka’s underwhelming campaign and the high-stakes India vs West Indies clash.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan talked about Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka’s innings:

“Hitting on the offside in the final over isn’t easy, but he managed a couple of sixes there, which highlights his composure under pressure. The last ball could have gone either way. It was very close to being wide. However, before that, he could have backed his strength and gone straight instead of attempting the lap shot. That said, it was a special innings. It reminded me of his 2022 knock against Australia at the same venue. It was wonderful to see Sri Lankan fans get something to cheer about.”

On Sahibzada Farhan’s innings:

“Since 2025, he has scored six T20 hundreds, no other batter has done that. Scoring two hundreds in a World Cup is exceptional. He carried Pakistan’s batting almost single-handedly. Apart from Fakhar Zaman in this game, no one came close. He has been the only real positive for Pakistan. He handled pace and spin equally well, picked his areas smartly, and had answers to wide lines, yorkers, and slower balls. He’s strong down the ground, very good against the short ball, and plays on the up with confidence. An opener with technique and power is a recipe for success in T20 cricket, and he has both.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Angelo Mathews shared his views on Sri Lanka’s campaign:

“It was a disappointing campaign, especially while hosting a World Cup, where expectations are always high. There will likely be changes. But Pavan Rathnayake was sensational. He’s a young talent who has performed consistently in domestic cricket. Sri Lanka must continue to back him, even if he has a few failures. He is a player worth nurturing.”

On India vs West Indies clash:

“It’s going to be a blockbuster with a semi-final spot at stake. India have a slight edge, but with the power West Indies possess, they can dominate any attack on their day. India have all bases covered and understand the conditions well. I’d give them a slight edge, but it should be a strong contest between bat and ball.”