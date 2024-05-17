IPL organisers to refund rain hit- -match's ticket money





Hyderabad: Thursday’s heavy spell came as a major disappointment for cricket fans who managed to reach the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGICS) for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans showdown in the IPL 2024.

However, a solace to the fans is that the organisers will be refunded the ticket amount as not a single was bowled. An estimated 33, 000 spectators turned up at the stadium which can accommodate about 39,000 persons.

Speaking on behalf of SRH, Gemini Kiran said, “Every ticket amount for Thursday's match will be refunded. It is a huge disappointment for the enthusiastic fans present at the stadium as rain played spoilsport.”

The tickets were in the range of Rs 3 lakh (box), followed by Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 750. The tickets would be refunded by the payment gateway that sold the tickets for the match.