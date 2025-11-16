A look at some big releases/trades on IPL 'Retention Day'

The list of retained and released players by IPL franchises ahead of the 2026 season was announced yesterday, along with several trades. Let us look at a few of the major ones.

Ravindra Jadeja

The face of CSK for over a decade has finally parted ways with his 'Thala', going back to Rajasthan Royals (RR), where his journey in IPL started as a teenager with a trophy in the inaugural edition. He has been the leading wicket-taker for CSK in IPL history, with 143 scalps in 186 matches at an average of 28.32, with best figures of 5/16. He is also the team's highest run-getter in IPL history, with 2,198 runs at a strike rate of over 136, including five fifties.

Andre Russell

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have parted ways with seasoned all-rounder Andre Russell following an association that lasted more than a decade. For KKR from 2014-25, Russell won two 'MVP' awards. He also scored 2,593 runs in 133 matches and 111 innings at an average of 28.81 and a strike rate of over 175, with 12 fifties and a best score of 88 and also picked up 122 wickets at an average of 21.59.

Sanju Samson

The RR mainstay has been traded to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 18 crores. Samson had been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise in 11 seasons. Having joined RR in 2013, he quickly became one of their key players and was retained ahead of the 2014 season, at just 19 years old. With over 4,200 runs, he is also franchise's leading run-getter.

Mohammed Shami

Shami, who had a poor 2025 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has been traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 10 crores. The veteran pacer has extensive IPL experience, having played 119 matches for teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders (2013-14), Delhi Capitals (2016-18), Punjab Kings (2019-21), Gujarat Titans (2022-23), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2025). He has taken 133 wickets in the competition at an average of 28.18, with best figures of 4/11.

Liam Livingstone

The defending champions let go of the English star after an underwhelming 2025 season. The all-rounder, picked up for Rs 8.75 crores ahead of last season, failed to live up to his price tag, scoring just 112 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 133.33, out of which a knock of 54 came in the group stage and a quickfire 25 came in the title clash against the Punjab Kings. He could also pick up only two wickets.

David Miller

Lucknow Super Giants let go one of the most fiery finishers in T20 cricket. Last season for LSG, he could score just 153 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.50, with a best score of 27 and a strike rate of over 130

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell, who arrived in Punjab for the first time in 2014 and produced flamboyant performances with the bat, notching scores of 95, 89 and 95 and a total of 552 runs in his debut season, returned to the Kings last year after fetching a price of Rs 4.2 crore. Unlike his past stint, Maxwell chased the shadows of his past performances and accumulated 48 runs in six innings at a mere average of 8.00 and could take only six wickets.

Faf Du Plessis

The South African hitter, picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the previous season, could generate only 202 runs in nine innings at an average of 22.44, a strike rate of 123.92 and just two fifties. With age and runs not by his side, he was released by the Blue and Red team.



