RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live: RCB Opt to Bowl First
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and elected to bowl first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru kick off their Indian Premier League title defence with a home clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
A high-scoring contest is on the cards at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its short boundaries, especially with SRH’s powerful lineup of big hitters. The absence of key pacers like Pat Cummins (SRH) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) could further tilt the game in favor of the batters.
Live Updates
- 28 March 2026 7:13 PM IST
RCB Vs SRH: Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga