RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live: RCB Opt to Bowl First

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and elected to bowl first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kick off their Indian Premier League title defence with a home clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A high-scoring contest is on the cards at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its short boundaries, especially with SRH’s powerful lineup of big hitters. The absence of key pacers like Pat Cummins (SRH) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) could further tilt the game in favor of the batters.



