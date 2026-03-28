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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live: RCB Opt to Bowl First

Cricket
28 March 2026 6:31 PM IST
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live: RCB Opt to Bowl First
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RCB Vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and elected to bowl first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kick off their Indian Premier League title defence with a home clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A high-scoring contest is on the cards at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its short boundaries, especially with SRH’s powerful lineup of big hitters. The absence of key pacers like Pat Cummins (SRH) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) could further tilt the game in favor of the batters.


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2026-03-28 13:01:11
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH 
India 
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