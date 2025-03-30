IPL 2025: DC Vs SRH Live Score

In the ongoing IPL match in Vizag, Delhi Capitals (DC) reached 96/2 after 10 overs, opting to bat after the Sunrisers Hyderabad set a target of 164.

The players at crease are Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul.

The SRH started off in a bleak manner with Abhishek Sharma being run out followed by poor performance by Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Abhishek was run out in the first over itself and then Starc took the wickets of Kishan, Reddy and Travis Head.

On the Delhi Capitals side, Faf du Plessis was out after scoring a 26-ball half-century against the Opposing SRH.

Aniket Verma of SRH hit his first IPL half-century while DC's pacer Mitchell Starc picked up a five-wicket haul, and bundled out SRH for 162.

KL Rahul is making his DC debut after the birth of his baby.

Current scores: Play in progress

Delhi Capitals 145/3

SRH 163/10