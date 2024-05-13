Top
Royal Challengers Bangalore Beats Delhi Capitals to Move Up The Points Table

12 May 2024 6:57 PM GMT
Royal Challengers Bangalore Beats Delhi Capitals to Move Up The Points Table
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Rasikh Dar during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

BENGALURU: In a high-stakes encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a crucial victory, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs in the IPL. RCB's win, their fifth consecutive triumph, bolsters their chances of securing a playoff spot. Despite Jake Fraser-McGurk's aggressive start for DC, the team struggled to maintain momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. Despite a valiant fifty from Axar Patel, DC couldn't overcome RCB's dominant performance, ultimately succumbing to defeat. The result keeps RCB in the hunt for the playoffs while DC faces a tougher path to qualification.


In the match, RCB's bowlers put up a stellar performance, led by Swapnil Singh's crucial wickets including the dismissal of DC's top-scorer David Warner. Additionally, Yash Dayal's early breakthroughs further dented DC's batting lineup. Despite a spirited fifty from Axar Patel, DC failed to capitalize on partnerships and lost wickets regularly, eventually falling short of the target set by RCB. RCB's victory not only keeps their playoff hopes alive but also highlights their resurgence in the latter stages of the tournament. On the other hand, DC faces a challenging road ahead as they strive to secure their spot in the playoffs amidst fierce competition.


