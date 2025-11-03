In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, the women’s national team lifted their first-ever Women’s World Cup trophy last night, triumphing over South Africa in a thrilling final held in Mumbai. Led by the indomitable Harmanpreet Kaur, the victory was not just a testament to grit and teamwork—it carried a deeper, more mystical undertone.

Behind the scenes, Astro-Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani played a quiet but influential role. Known for guiding several top male cricketers and nearly half of the women’s squad, Jumaani had advised Harmanpreet to switch her jersey number to 23—a number that aligns with her birth date and personal numerological chart. Coincidentally, she’s also in her 37th year, a phase considered especially lucky for her.

Sources close to the team confirm that Harmanpreet’s number change was directly inspired by Jumaani’s suggestion. The results were immediate: she led the Mumbai Indians to a Women’s Premier League title and then captained India to their most coveted global triumph.

Coach Amol Muzumdar, a domestic cricket legend who never got his due in the national men’s team, also turned to Jumaani’s guidance before taking charge of the women’s side. In a twist of fate that felt straight out of a Bollywood script, Muzumdar found himself hoisting the World Cup—echoing Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic moment in Chak De India.

Muzumdar has openly acknowledged the impact of numerology on his journey and was instrumental in connecting Harmanpreet and other key players with Jumaani. His belief in the power of numbers added a unique layer to India’s campaign.

Jumaani’s influence isn’t new to Indian cricket. For over two decades, his numerological insights have shaped the careers of many top-tier players. But with this historic win, his role in women’s cricket has finally come into the spotlight, blending intuition with preparation.

One standout example is Renuka Singh Thakur, another Jumaani follower, who emerged as the most economical bowler in the final—proof that performance and numerological alignment can go hand in hand.

As the nation celebrates this monumental achievement, it’s worth acknowledging the quiet architect behind the numbers—Sanjay B Jumaani, whose guidance has helped shape champions across generations.