King Kohli Strikes Second Successive Century

Raipur : India's star batter Virat Kohli struck his second successive century and 84th hundred overall internationally in the second ODI against South Africa here on Wednesday, reinforcing his status as one of the world's top players despite playing only one format now.

After South Africa put India in, Kohli blazed away to a 93-ball 102 while sharing a mammoth 195-run stand for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls), who notched up his maiden hundred in the format.

The 37-year-old Kohli, who has retired form Test and T20Is, came into the match after scoring a 135 off 120 balls in the series opener in Ranchi.

Kohli, who hit seven fours and two sixes during his stay in the middle, looked in excellent touch en route to scoring his 53rd ODI hundred, leaving the spectators at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium ecstatic.

Batting at number three, Kohli walked in early once again and imposed himself on the South African bowlers in the manner only he can, dominating them with his wide range of strokes.