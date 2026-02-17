India’s Hand in Nissanka’s Flying Grab

Kandy witnessed a moment that will echo through this World Cup: Pathum Nissanka’s gravity-defying catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell. And intriguingly, India had a hand in it.

Sri Lanka’s fielding coach, R. Sridhar—once the guiding force behind India’s sharpest fielders—has been quietly shaping Sri Lanka’s catching standards. On Monday, his influence was written across the skies of Pallekele when Nissanka launched himself into cricketing folklore.

The Catch That Stopped Time

Dushanth Hemantha floated one full outside off. Glenn Maxwell, ever the innovator, saw the reverse hit on offer. He connected, sending the ball airborne toward backward point. For a split second, it looked destined to pierce the field.

But Nissanka had other plans. Channeling his inner superhero, he flung himself leftward, body horizontal, eyes locked, and hands stretched. The ball stuck—miraculously—in front of his face. The stadium gasped. Maxwell froze. And cricket gained one of its greatest World Cup catches.

Redemption in Mid-Air

For Nissanka, this was more than reflex—it was redemption. Recently back from injury, he had been working tirelessly under Sridhar’s watch. The catch was proof of resilience, of hours spent honing instincts, and of belief restored.

Speaking exclusively from Colombo, Sridhar said: "It was a brilliant catch. Happened in such a fraction of a second, I could hardly believe it. Pathum is a good fielder and has worked hard after his injury.”

A Day of Glory

The catch alone would have been enough to etch his name into headlines. But Nissanka wasn’t done. He went on to score an unbeaten hundred, sealing the Player of the Match award and ensuring his day in Kandy belonged entirely to him.

Back home, his wife Eshani graciously accepted congratulatory messages, her pride evident in every word of thanks.

The Legacy of a Leap

Catches like these are more than dismissals—they are turning points, symbols of artistry and courage. For Sri Lanka, it was a reminder of their fielding renaissance. For Nissanka, it was a personal triumph. And for India, through Sridhar’s guiding hand, it was a subtle yet undeniable presence in one of the World Cup’s defining moments.