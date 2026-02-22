Shivam Dube Names Mahesh Babu As His Favourite Actor

Young Indian cricketer Shivam Dube is currently grabbing attention with his explosive six-hitting and impressive all-round performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Along with his power batting, Dube has also contributed with the ball, further establishing himself as a dependable all-rounder.

During a recent interaction with the media, Shivam Dube revealed his admiration for Telugu cinema and named Mahesh Babu as his favourite actor. The cricketer said he regularly watches Mahesh Babu’s films and praised the superstar’s style and screen presence. “Mahesh Babu is very classy and handsome,” Dube reportedly said.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, Dube also expressed his fondness for Allu Arjun. He said he enjoys Allu Arjun’s dance moves and mentioned that he particularly liked Pushpa. Dube added that he often watches Hindi-dubbed Telugu films.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his much-anticipated film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, which is progressing at a brisk pace and is scheduled for release on April 7, 2026. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has a packed lineup with projects directed by Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Interestingly, Shivam Dube is not the only cricketer to express admiration for Telugu stars. Earlier, young batsman Abhishek Sharma named Mahesh Babu as his favourite actor, while Virat Kohli hinted at Jr NTR being one of his admired actors. Australian cricketer David Warner has also become a social media sensation for his love for Telugu chartbusters, often recreating iconic songs and dance steps.

The growing admiration for Telugu cinema among cricketers once again highlights the pan-India and global appeal of Tollywood stars