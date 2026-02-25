India Won’t Change Their Brand of Cricket: Kotak

Chennai: Calling it the worst game they have played in the last two years, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said India must put the heavy defeat against South Africa behind them and focus on their remaining two Super Eight games.

“We should just take it in our stride and move ahead. For us, every match is a must-win from here. And in a World Cup, you expect to beat all the sides you play, whether it's Australia or Zimbabwe. So, I don't think we are in a panic situation. The discussion is more about tactics,” Kotak said.

As India need a big win against Zimbabwe to remain in contention for the semifinals, the pressure is obvious. “If you don't feel that anxiety, you are not playing cricket. If we want to win the World Cup, we have to handle that pressure. If we can't, then it is tough,” Kotak said.

The 53-year-old coach also insisted that India would not change the brand of cricket they have been playing, especially in T20s, over the last couple of years. “However, if you lose a couple of wickets, you have to try and ensure that you see off a few balls and play normal cricket for the next six to eight deliveries. Once we get a good opening start, it will be a different environment again. So, we will keep trying to reinforce that and aim for a good start. I think we have to be very positive and play the same brand of cricket that has given us success. And clearly, that is the way we will play.”

Kotak also backed the under-fire opener Abhishek Sharma, who has registered three ducks in a row in this World Cup. “His health was not great and after that there wasn't much momentum. But in the last game, he looked good again. Also, if we focus too much on one person, there will be a lot of pressure on him. Our job is to keep him in a good frame of mind. Once he starts hitting the ball again, you will see the same Abhishek,” Kotak added.

After Sunday’s game, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate suggested that bringing Sanju Samson back into the playing XI would be one of the talking points. Kotak said changes could be considered. “It goes without saying that we discuss these things because there are two left-handed openers and the No. 3 is also a left-handed batter. I personally don't think there is any problem there. But because we have lost three games and lost a wicket in the first over… obviously any team would think about it. We never decide the team too early,” Kotak added.

Talking about Zimbabwe, who sent Australia packing in the league stage, Kotak said: “When Zimbabwe came into the Super Eight as an unbeaten side, it surprised everyone. They not only defeated Australia but also stunned Sri Lanka. They are playing good cricket. However, I don't think we need to worry about who we play. We need to worry more about how we play.”

Kotak also confirmed that Rinku Singh, who missed Tuesday’s training session to be with his ailing father, would rejoin the squad on the eve of the match.