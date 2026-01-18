 Top
India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against New Zealand in Third ODI

Cricket
18 Jan 2026 1:36 PM IST

India captain Shubman Gill made one change, bringing in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and New Zealand's captain Michael Bracewell during the toss before the start of the third ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (PTI)

Indore: India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the series-deciding third and final ODI here on Sunday. India captain Shubman Gill made one change, bringing in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand team is unchanged.

Teams:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Zak Foulkes, Jayden Lennox.

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Source : PTI
India 
