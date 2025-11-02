India vs South Africa Women World Cup Rain Forecast

As India and South Africa gear up for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, weather and pitch conditions could play a decisive role. While the surface promises a run-fest, rain clouds threaten to disrupt the biggest clash of the tournament.

According to forecasts, there is a 63% chance of rain on Sunday, with precipitation likely to increase between 4 PM and 7 PM, accompanied by nearly 62% cloud cover. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Maharashtra, warning of light to moderate showers and possible thunderstorms in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The red-soil surface at DY Patil Stadium, known for its bounce and carry, is expected to favor the batters early on. Reports suggest that the same strip used for India’s 340-run innings against New Zealand will host the final, offering value for stroke play. However, as the match progresses, spinners could find grip and assistance, making the middle overs crucial.

If the weather holds up, fans can expect a high-scoring thriller, but with rain on the radar, the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method might come into play adding another layer of tension to the much-anticipated finale between Harmanpreet Kaur’s India and Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa.