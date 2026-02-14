India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Head-to-Head: India Lead 6-1 After 2024 Clash

India continued their strong hold over Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup encounters, leading the head-to-head record with six wins out of eight matches, while Pakistan have managed just one victory. One match ended in a tie, with India winning via the tiebreaker.

The statistics underline India’s superiority in the marquee clash. India’s highest score against Pakistan in T20 World Cups stands at 160, compared to Pakistan’s 159, while India’s lowest score is 119 against Pakistan’s 113.

Over the years, India have repeatedly outplayed Pakistan on the big stage — winning in 2007 (tie-breaker), 2012, 2014, 2016, 2022, and 2024. Pakistan’s lone win came in 2021, when they defeated India by 10 wickets.

With this record, India remain the more successful side in T20 World Cup meetings, adding further weight to their reputation in one of cricket’s most watched rivalries.

India and Pakistan played 8 matches in T 20 World Cup

India Highest Score: 160

Pakistan Highest Score: 159

India Lowest Score: 119

Pakistan Lowest Score: 113

2024: Indian won by 6 runs

2022: India Won by 10 Wickets

2021: Pakistan won by 10 wickets

2016: India won by 6 wickets

2014: India won by 7 wickets

2012: India won by 8 wickets

2007: Match tied.